Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 355 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

