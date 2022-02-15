Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 371 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 107.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IEX stock opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $188.15 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

