Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 5,151 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.63.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.51. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $296.86.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

