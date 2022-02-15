Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

