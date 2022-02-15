Capital International Sarl Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

