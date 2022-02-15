Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $847.45 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.24.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

