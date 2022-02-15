Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in onsemi by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

