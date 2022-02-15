Capital International Sarl Sells 67,684 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,684 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

AZUL stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

