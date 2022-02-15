Capital International Sarl Takes $4.27 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

