Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Update

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CPTP remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

