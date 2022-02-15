Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 39 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,399,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,123,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications stock opened at $309.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.90.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

