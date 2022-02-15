Capital Research Global Investors Has $717.34 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,843,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $717,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.