Capital Research Global Investors Has $870.46 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $870,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

