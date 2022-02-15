Capital Research Global Investors Sells 685,225 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,417,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 685,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $976,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NYSE:TU opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

