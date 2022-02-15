Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,060,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,234,850 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $943,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $231,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 30,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

