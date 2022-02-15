Capital World Investors Sells 126,777 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,777 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $928,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

