Capital World Investors Sells 892,661 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,131,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 892,661 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,016,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $89,525,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $65,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $430.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.76 and a 200 day moving average of $500.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.