Capital World Investors Sells 892,661 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,131,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 892,661 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,016,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $89,525,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $65,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
DPZ stock opened at $430.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.76 and a 200 day moving average of $500.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.