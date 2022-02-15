Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $55,977,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,545 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

