Capula Management Ltd Makes New $772,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

COUP opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.