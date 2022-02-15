Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 335.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

