Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 178.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

