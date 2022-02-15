Capula Management Ltd Takes $1.44 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

