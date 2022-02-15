CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares during the quarter. CareDx makes up about 19.0% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of CareDx worth $58,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 89.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in CareDx by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.