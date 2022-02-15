Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.00. 4,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

