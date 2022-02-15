Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €215.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €179.38 ($203.84).

Shares of AFX opened at €131.85 ($149.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €174.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

