Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 366,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,736,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

