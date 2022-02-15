Carole Ho Sells 2,918 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $127,399.10.

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52.

DNLI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,902. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

