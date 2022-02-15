carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

