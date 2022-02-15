Cascadia Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Cascadia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cascadia Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CCAIU stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

