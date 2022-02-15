CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
