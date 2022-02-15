CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 563.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 254.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBIZ by 87.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.