Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 157.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

