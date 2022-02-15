Centiva Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 306.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

