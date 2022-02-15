Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.32 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.29.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.