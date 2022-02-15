Centiva Capital LP Sells 890 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

