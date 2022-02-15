Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.