Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

