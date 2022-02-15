Certified Advisory Corp Buys 7,591 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

