Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 2,856 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

