Charter Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Garmin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

GRMN opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

