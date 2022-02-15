Charter Trust Co. Has $217,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

EL opened at $303.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

