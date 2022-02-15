Charter Trust Co. Has $341,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

