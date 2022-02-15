Charter Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

