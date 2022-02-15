Charter Trust Co. Sells 4,834 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 356,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 8.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

