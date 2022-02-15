Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.