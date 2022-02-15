Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Chewy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,631.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

