China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

