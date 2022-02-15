China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $2.03 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.