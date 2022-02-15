China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of China Recycling Energy stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.