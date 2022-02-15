Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.