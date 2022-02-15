ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.